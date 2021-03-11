Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NYSE:LU opened at $15.16 on Monday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,080,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,407,000.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

