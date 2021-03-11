Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

LITE opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

