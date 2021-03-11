Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.16 and traded as high as C$14.24. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 1,612,413 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 61.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have bought a total of 261,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,012 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

