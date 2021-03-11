Lynn Mckee Sells 94,518 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 3,050,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,183. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

