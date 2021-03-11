Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.67 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,506 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

