Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

