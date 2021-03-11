Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

