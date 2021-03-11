Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 54.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 564.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

