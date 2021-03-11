Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFS shares. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Domtar stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

