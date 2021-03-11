Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report sales of $152.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $357.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. 195,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,493. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.76. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

