MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MAG Silver worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

