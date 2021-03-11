Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

MMP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

