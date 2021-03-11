Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

