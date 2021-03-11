Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.30. 28,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $342.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.35.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

