Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $31.74 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,916 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 2.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Etsy worth $31,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.26. 100,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

