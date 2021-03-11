Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 282,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

