Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 120,045 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,045 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 26,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,176. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

