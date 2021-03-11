Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

Shares of URI traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $300.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $223.04. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

