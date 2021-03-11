Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $254.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.10 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

