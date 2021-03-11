Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

