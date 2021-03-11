Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

MLVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

