Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

