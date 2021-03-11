Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 21,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,050. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

