Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $54.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of MRVI opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

