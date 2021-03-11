Margaret Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

