Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

MRNS stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 132,038 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.