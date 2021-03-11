Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 11.4% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 784,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 343,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.