Mark C. Mcgivney Sells 6,125 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

