Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $756.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

