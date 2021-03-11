Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 6.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. 257,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 628,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

