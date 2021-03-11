Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 157.24 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.66. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -18.76. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.05 ($2.06).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

