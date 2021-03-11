Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

MAKSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 9,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

