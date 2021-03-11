Maro Tops One Day Volume of $50.20 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and approximately $50.20 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maro has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,584,019 coins and its circulating supply is 473,558,863 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

