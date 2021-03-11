Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 399,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 777,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $420.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

