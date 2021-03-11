Martinrea International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

MRE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.92. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

