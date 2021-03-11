Mary Beth Fritz Sells 5,759 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PBH opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

