Maryland Capital Management Buys 4,334 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.00. 4,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

