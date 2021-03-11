Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

