Maryland Capital Management Has $6.42 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 556,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.