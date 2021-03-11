Maryland Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

