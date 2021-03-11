Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Critical Review

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 20.30% 15.75% 13.12% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $937.84 million 13.73 $196.22 million $3.22 72.35 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.60 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 5 0 2.71 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo currently has a consensus target price of $262.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Masimo has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software for Masimo Root and Radical-7 monitors. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, home care providers, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

