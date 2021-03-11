MASQ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,010.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.10 million and $7,010.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,721,411 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

