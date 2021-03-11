Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.98. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.