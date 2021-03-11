MasterCraft Boat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,905 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 172 put options.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $574.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

