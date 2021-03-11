Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.38

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 10952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

