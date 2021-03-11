Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 26.9% Higher

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) traded up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.38. 1,715,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 542,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -454.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Materialise by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

