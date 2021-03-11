Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Sells $205,100.00 in Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

