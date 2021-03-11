McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,625. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

