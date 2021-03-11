MCO (MCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277.00

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $277.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCO has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00051957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00708351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

