MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Up 10%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 125,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 184,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

